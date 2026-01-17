Police have arrested a man following a deadly smash near Trowbridge in the early hours of Saturday.

The single-car collision happened just after 1.45am on the A361 at Rode, right near the Wiltshire border.

Passenger Dies at Scene After Hitting Tree

A black BMW crashed off the road at the Rode Hill junction, ploughing into a tree while heading towards Trowbridge.

The front seat passenger tragically died on impact. Avon and Somerset Police have yet to release their name, age, or gender but have informed the next of kin.

Driver Held Over Dangerous Driving Charges

Officers arrested a man in his 20s on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He received hospital treatment before being taken into custody for questioning.

A police spokesperson urged anyone with footage or information to come forward. “If you can help, please call 101 and quote reference number 5226014812, or use our online appeals form.”