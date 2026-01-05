Man Arrested After Shocking Van Attack on Pedestrian in Carlisle

A 29-year-old man from Carlisle has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a terrifying incident involving a van and a pedestrian.

Critical Victim in Hospital

The victim is currently in a critical but stable condition in hospital. Police have recovered the van involved and continue their investigation with urgency.

Police Appeal for Witnesses

Cumbria Police are urging anyone who was near Prescott Road around 2:50pm on 4 January to come forward. They especially want people to check any CCTV, dashcam, or doorbell footage that might help crack the case.

Residents should expect an increased police presence as officers carry out enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.