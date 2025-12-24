Man Arrested After Teen Stabbed in Plymouth

Police have arrested a 22-year-old man suspected of attempted murder in connection with a brutal stabbing of a 14-year-old boy in Plymouth city centre.

Attack Shakes Plymouth City Centre

The shocking assault happened on Monday 22 December at around 6.50pm near Notte Street and Athenaeum Street. Emergency crews rushed the injured teenager to hospital, where he is now recovering. Thankfully, his injuries are not life-threatening.

Investigation Ongoing, Police Step Up Patrols

Detectives are working hard to piece together what happened. There will be a heavy police presence in the area in the coming days to reassure the public and aid the investigation.

Police Appeal for Information

Anyone with details that could help crack the case is urged to contact police by calling 101 or via the official website, quoting reference number 50250326706.