Watch Live

MURDER PROBE Man Arrested After Woman Found Dead in Gravesend Hotel

  • Updated: 11:19
  • , 18 December 2025
Man Arrested After Woman Found Dead in Gravesend Hotel

 

Tragic Discovery at Shorne Hotel

A man has been arrested following the discovery of a woman’s body at a hotel near Gravesend, police confirmed.

Kent Police were called to the Inn On The Lake, Shorne, just before midday on Tuesday by the South East Coast Ambulance Service.

Details Emerge

A police spokesperson said: “A woman in her 40s was confirmed deceased at the scene. A 49-year-old man, known to her, was arrested in connection with the incident.”

Officers are investigating after a post-mortem examination was completed. Inquiries remain ongoing as police work to uncover the full circumstances.

Recommended for you

Kieran Hayler Pleads Not Guilty to Rape and Sexual Assault of 13-Year-Old Girl
NOT GUILTY PLEA Kieran Hayler Pleads Not Guilty to Rape and Sexual Assault of 13-Year-Old Girl
Tragic Death of Aria Thorpe: Police Release Photos of Fatally Stabbed Nine-Year-Old
PICTURED AND NAMED Tragic Death of Aria Thorpe: Police Release Photos of Fatally Stabbed Nine-Year-Old
Three Injured in Upton Lane Shooting, London Air Ambulance Dispatched
STAB HORROR ON THE UNDERGROUND Man Stabbed in Head and Arrested After Knife Fight at Northern Line Station
Life's Lucky Breaks: When a Random Moment Works in Your Favour
Life’s Lucky Breaks: When a Random Moment Works in Your Favour

Must READ

SLOPPY SLANDER Caught in the act! Curtis Arnold’s slick editing exposed as his own footage blows him up big time
Tragic Crash Claims Two Lives in East Dorset
TRIBUTES PAID Tragic Crash Claims Two Lives in East Dorset
Eurotunnel Delays: One-Hour Wait at Folkestone Due to Technical Issue
LONG DELAYS Hours of Delays Hit Channel Tunnel Passengers Between Calais and Folkestone
Child Assault at Balham Station: Police Hunt Woman Seen in Shocking Incident
STATION ATTACK Child Assault at Balham Station: Police Hunt Woman Seen in Shocking Incident
Parliament Sealed Off After Security Alert in London
Parliament Sealed Off After Security Alert in London
Chaos at York Christmas Market as Man Attacks Three Police Officers
MARKET BRAWL Chaos at York Christmas Market as Man Attacks Three Police Officers
Man Jailed for Faking High-Value Lego Theft Claims
BRICKING IT Man Jailed for Faking High-Value Lego Theft Claims
Three Held After Man Found Dead Near West London Canal Three Arrested After Man Found Dead Near West London Canal
TRAGIC DISCOVERY Three Held After Man Found Dead Near West London Canal Three Arrested After Man Found Dead Near West London Canal
Man Facing Fresh Child Sex Exploitation Charges in Bristol
MORE CHARGES Man Facing Fresh Child Sex Exploitation Charges in Bristol
Man in His 50s Found with Serious Head Injury in Benson
MURDER PROBE Pensioner in Her 80s Found Dead as Boy, 16, Among Six Arrested in Murder Probe

More For You

Teen, 15, Charged with Murder of Nine-Year-Old Girl Stabbed at Home
MURDER CHARGE Teen, 15, Charged with Murder of Nine-Year-Old Girl Stabbed at Home
Driver Jailed for Killing Pensioner in Shocking Bradford Crash
DEADLY COLLISON Driver Jailed for Killing Pensioner in Shocking Bradford Crash
Tragic Death of Ex-Premier League Starlet Ethan McLeod in Horror M1 Crash
M! HORROR SMASH Tragic Death of Ex-Premier League Starlet Ethan McLeod in Horror M1 Crash
Creepy Gym Groomer Curtis Arnold “DJE MEDIA” Slapped with 10-Year Sexual Harm Prevention Order ? UKNIP
POLICE CONFIRM NEW PROBE The Man Behind DJE Media Under Police Watch

More From UK News in Pictures

BRING HER HOME Urgent Police Search Underway for Missing 14-Year-Old Makayla in Rotherham
GANG PLOT Sheffield Drug Gang Found Guilty of Murder After Deadly Shooting
86-Year-Old Man Arrested Over 1993 Double Murder in South Wales
ARREST MADE 86-Year-Old Man Arrested Over 1993 Double Murder in South Wales
Two Men Jailed After High-Speed Chase in Sandwell
DANGEROUS AND JAILED Two Men Jailed After High-Speed Chase in Sandwell
Chaos at HMP Bronzefield: Protest Turns Violent
VIOLENT DISORDER Chaos at HMP Bronzefield: Protest Turns Violent
Sohail Ahmed Jailed for Glasgow Abduction and Sexual Assault
Sohail Ahmed Jailed for Glasgow Abduction and Sexual Assault
Man Jailed for Murder After Brutal Willesden Green Stabbing
FATAL ATTACK Man Jailed for Murder After Brutal Willesden Green Stabbing
Feltham Duo Jailed After High Wycombe Drug and Knife Sting
SPEEDY ARREST Feltham Duo Jailed After High Wycombe Drug and Knife Sting
Police Hunt Fugitive After Court Order Breach
ON THE RUN Police Hunt Fugitive After Court Order Breach
Blaze in Chatham: Police Hunt Woman Over Car Fire
ARSON PROBE Blaze in Chatham: Police Hunt Woman Over Car Fire
Tragic Discovery at Samphire Hoe
SAD ENDING Tragic Discovery at Samphire Hoe
M20 in Kent Closed in Both Directions Due to Police Incident Near Ashford
FATAL COLLISION Pedestrian Killed in Shocking East Peckham Crash
Trump Watches as Europe & Africa Take the Lead
CLAMPDOWN Trump Admin Targets Somali Immigrant Sponsors in Billion-Dollar Welfare Fraud Crackdown
Viking Crowned Norwegian Champion After 34 Years
Viking Crowned Norwegian Champion After 34 Years
‘Sadistic’ Couple Jailed for Leaving Toddler with Brain Injury and Broken Wrists
HORRIFIC ATTACK ON A BABY ‘Sadistic’ Couple Jailed for Leaving Toddler with Brain Injury and Broken Wrists
Duke of Marlborough Slammed with Strangulation Charges
SHOCK CHARGES Duke of Marlborough Slammed with Strangulation Charges

More From UKNIP

Wales Set to Become First UK Nation to Ban Greyhound Racing
BAN ON THE CARDS Wales Set to Become First UK Nation to Ban Greyhound Racing
Man Killed in Daylight Stabbing as Armed Police Flood Cheltenham Streets
MURDER PROBE Man Killed in Daylight Stabbing as Armed Police Flood Cheltenham Streets
Hertfordshire Firefighters Get Body Cameras Amid Surge in Abuse
Hertfordshire Firefighters Get Body Cameras Amid Surge in Abuse
Drug Dealer Nabbed with Taser and £2,500 Worth of Cocaine in Aylesbury
SUPPLY CUT OFF Drug Dealer Nabbed with Taser and £2,500 Worth of Cocaine in Aylesbury