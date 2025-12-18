Man Arrested After Woman Found Dead in Gravesend Hotel

Tragic Discovery at Shorne Hotel

A man has been arrested following the discovery of a woman’s body at a hotel near Gravesend, police confirmed.

Kent Police were called to the Inn On The Lake, Shorne, just before midday on Tuesday by the South East Coast Ambulance Service.

Details Emerge

A police spokesperson said: “A woman in her 40s was confirmed deceased at the scene. A 49-year-old man, known to her, was arrested in connection with the incident.”

Officers are investigating after a post-mortem examination was completed. Inquiries remain ongoing as police work to uncover the full circumstances.