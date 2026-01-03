Man, 27, Arrested Over Brutal Rape in Grimsby Town Centre

A 27-year-old man has been arrested after a woman was reportedly raped near the Haven Arms in Grimsby town centre.

Horrifying Attack Rocks Bethlehem Street at Dawn

Police rushed to Bethlehem Street at around 5am on Saturday, 3 January, following reports of the assault. The incident happened close to the Haven Arms pub, but the venue has stressed it is not connected to the crime and remains open.

Police Launch Full Investigation, Appeal for Witnesses

Detective Inspector Mark Hawley said:

“I know this will be an extremely concerning incident for members of the community, but I would like to reassure you that we take reports of this nature extremely seriously.

“Since the report, extensive enquiries are ongoing, including CCTV reviews and witness interviews. A crime scene cordon was briefly in place but has now been lifted. The suspect remains in custody.”

Community Urged to Speak Up

Police want anyone with information, CCTV, or dashcam footage from the area at the time to come forward. Call 101 quoting crime reference 26*915, or anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.