Police are hunting for witnesses after a woman was reportedly sexually assaulted at a Brighton pub.

The shocking incident happened on Friday night, 9 January, at The Market Inn on Market Street.

Staff Alert Police, Suspect Arrested

Staff at The Market Inn quickly contacted police following the allegation. A 41-year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault. He has been released on bail pending further investigations.

Police Urge Witnesses to Step Forward

PC Jacob Miller said:

“We are appealing for witnesses to an incident that night, or to any similar incidents, to contact police on 101, quoting serial 1469 of 9/1.”

Anyone with information is urged to get in touch with Sussex Police to assist the inquiry.