Man arrested and charged after firearms recovery in Glasgow

In a significant operation conducted by Police Scotland’s Organised Crime and Counter Terrorism Unit (OCCTU), a 38-year-old man has been arrested and charged after a substantial firearms recovery in the Maryhill area of Glasgow.

Acting on intelligence, OCCTU officers executed a warrant at a property on Benview Street at approximately 12:55 on Friday, 20 October, 2023. The search yielded the discovery of firearms and a significant quantity of ammunition.

The 38-year-old suspect is scheduled to appear before Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday, 23 October, 2023, to face charges related to the recovered firearms and ammunition.

Detective Chief Inspector Steven Elliot, heading the OCCTU, emphasised the significance of the operation, stating, “This recovery is of utmost importance and highlights our unwavering commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.”

Furthermore, DCI Elliot urged the public to remain vigilant and report any information or concerns regarding firearms activity in their local communities. He urged individuals to contact Police Scotland at 101 or provide anonymous tips to Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.