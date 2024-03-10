A man has been arrested and taken to the hospital after an incident unfolded in Abbey Wood earlier today.

Emergency services, including paramedics and police officers, were called to Eynsham Drive at 10:28 a.m. in response to the situation.

According to reports, officers attempted to stop a man at the location, but he fled on foot. Police pursued the individual, and during the chase, a taser was discharged before the man was eventually apprehended.

The arrested individual is suspected of various offences, including a breach of bail conditions and being equipped for unlawful activities. However, officers have confirmed that he did not have a knife.

London Ambulance Service dispatched an ambulance crew and an incident response officer to the scene. They treated one patient, the arrested man, who was subsequently transported to the hospital for further medical attention.

The man was admitted to the hospital for treatment related to a pre-existing hand injury. Following a medical assessment, he was discharged into police custody, where he currently remains.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police provided further details, stating, “The male stated he had a knife; Taser was discharged, and the male was arrested for numerous offences, including breach of bail conditions and going equipped.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing, with both the police and medical services continuing their investigations.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to come forward and assist the ongoing inquiry.

The London Ambulance Service spokesperson reiterated their role in responding to the incident, saying, “We were called at 10.38am today (10 March) to reports of a stabbing in Eynsham Drive, SE2. We treated one patient and took him to the hospital.”