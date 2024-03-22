A 43-year-old man has been apprehended by Wiltshire Police following a vicious assault in Park Road, Trowbridge, last night. The incident, which occurred on March 18, involved a man being injured after being struck by a blade.

The suspect has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and is currently in police custody. Meanwhile, the victim has been hospitalized for treatment of his injuries, which, although serious, are fortunately not believed to be life-threatening.

In response to the incident, residents may observe an increased police presence in the area, with additional patrols being deployed to ensure public safety.

Detectives leading the investigation are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information about the assault, which took place at approximately 6:45 pm. If you witnessed the incident or have any relevant information, please contact Wiltshire Police at 101, quoting log number 54240031507.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.