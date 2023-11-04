Man arrested for attempted murder following assault against police officer

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a serious assault against an Essex Police officer on Canvey Island this morning.

Officers were called to First Avenue, Canvey Island around 4am on Saturday, 4 November following reports from residents of a disturbance.

When attending, one of our officers was assaulted, sustaining injuries to their neck. He was taken to hospital.

A 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody.

A scene is currently in place at the location and officers will remain in the area throughout today to continue enquiries.

Detective Chief Superintendent Andrew Waldie said “We are taking this assault extremely seriously and it is totally unacceptable one of our officers had their life put in danger whilst trying to keep the public safe.

“I’m pleased to say the officer has been discharged from hospital and we are supporting him whilst he recovers.

“The arrested man remains in custody and we reassure the public that there is no risk as a result of this incident.”

We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this assault or have any CCTV or camera doorbell footage to contact us. Please quote incident number 192 of 4 November.

