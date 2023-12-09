Man Arrested for Firearm Possession After Shooting Incident in Bootle

In a recent incident, a man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm after a non-injury shooting took place last night in Bootle. The incident occurred on Friday, December 8, at approximately 22.00 on Wolfenden Avenue.

According to reports, a male individual was dropped off by the driver of a dark-coloured car on Wolfenden Avenue. Shortly after the drop-off, the male was approached by two individuals riding an electric bike. These individuals were armed with a suspected firearm and fired a single shot before fleeing the scene in the direction of Southport Road.

Upon arrival, officers discovered evidence that a firearm had been discharged. Thankfully, there have been no reported injuries thus far, and investigations are currently ongoing to locate the targeted individual.

Approximately 45 minutes after the shooting incident, officers on patrol in Walton attempted to engage with the driver of a black Ford Focus who was behaving suspiciously. However, the driver sped off, prompting a brief pursuit. During this pursuit, the driver committed several driving offences, including speeding, and eventually collided with a blue Renault Captur on Balliol Road in Bootle.

As a result of the collision, the driver of the Renault Captur sustained a serious rib injury and remains hospitalised, while a passenger in the vehicle suffered a serious arm injury.

Initially, a 47-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and other driving offenses. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of a hip injury. However, further investigations led to the belief that the road collision and the firearms discharge may be connected. Consequently, the male was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm.

Authorities are appealing to the public for any information regarding these incidents. If you witnessed either the shooting or the collision, please come forward and provide any relevant details. Detective Inspector Gavin Mulcahy emphasised the importance of community cooperation, urging anyone with information, no matter how small or insignificant it may seem, to contact the police.

DI Mulcahy stated, “Gun crime has no place on our streets, and we will do everything within our powers to find the people responsible and bring them to justice.” He further reassured the public that Merseyside Police are committed to removing weapons from the streets and actively investigating serious organised crime, including gun use and drug distribution.

If you have any information that can assist the investigation, please call 101 or DM @MerPolCC on X or ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, quoting log 941 of December 8. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting log 23001246330.