Man Arrested For Supporting Hamas Released on Bail

In a recent development, a 31-year-old man has been bailed after being arrested on suspicion of supporting Hamas at a demonstration in central London earlier this week. The arrest took place in the Whitehall area during a pro-Palestine demonstration on Tuesday, 17 October.

The man was initially arrested by officers on suspicion of displaying a banner supportive of a proscribed organisation, in accordance with Section 13 of the Terrorism Act 2000. However, he was later further arrested on suspicion of inviting support for a proscribed organisation, as per Section 12 of the same act.

Following his arrest, the man was taken into custody at a London police station for further questioning. However, he has now been released on bail, with a court appearance scheduled for November.

In conjunction with the ongoing investigation, the Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command conducted searches at addresses in east London and County Durham. These searches are a crucial part of the ongoing inquiries.