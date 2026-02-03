West Midlands Police have swooped in a pre-planned operation, detaining a 20-year-old man in Lye on suspicion of terrorism offences.

Suspected Terrorist Materials Seized

The youth was arrested for allegedly spreading terrorism materials and possessing an article for terrorist purposes. Officers from Counter Terrorism Policing West Midlands led the raid.

Suspect Held for Questioning

The man remains in custody as police continue their investigation. No further details have been released at this time.