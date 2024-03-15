A 58-year-old man from Petersfield has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following an assault on Cranford Road.

The incident occurred just before 12.15 pm today (Thursday 14 March), as reported by the South Central Ambulance Service. A 62-year-old man was assaulted and subsequently taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Upon receiving the report, police swiftly responded to the scene and apprehended the suspect, who remains in police custody at this time.

Chief Inspector Habib Rahman sought to reassure the local community, stating, “We are aware that this news may be concerning for the local community, however, we would like to reassure you that officers are in the area conducting enquiries. We have made an arrest and at this time we believe this to be an isolated incident.

Authorities urge anyone who witnessed the incident or has information pertinent to the investigation to come forward. Those with relevant information are encouraged to contact the police at 101, quoting the reference number 44240110256.