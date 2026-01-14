Man Arrested Over 2007 Milton Keynes Murder at Heathrow

A man has been arrested in connection with a murder that shook Milton Keynes nearly two decades ago.
Umar Farooq Nabbed on Warrant
Umar Farooq, 46, with no fixed address, was detained at Heathrow Airport on Tuesday, January 13, 2026. He was travelling back into the UK from Pakistan through Uzbekistan when police arrested him under a Warrant of First Instance.
Cold Case Murder of Atiq Rehman
The warrant links Farooq to the murder of Atiq Rehman, who was killed in The Square, Wolverton, Milton Keynes, on May 15, 2007.
Next Steps and Police Response
Farooq is due to appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, January 14, 2026.
“The murder of Atiq Rehman in 2007 had a significant impact on communities in Milton Keynes at the time, so I understand that news of this arrest and a defendant appearing in court could be difficult for some,” said Chief Superintendent Emma Baillie, Policing Commander for Milton Keynes.
“Due to ongoing court proceedings, we won’t be able to share more details to ensure a fair trial. We have strong ties across all city communities and partners and will be reaching out to support anyone affected. If you have concerns, please speak to us.”