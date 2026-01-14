Man Arrested Over 2007 Milton Keynes Murder at Heathrow

A man has been arrested in connection with a murder that shook Milton Keynes nearly two decades ago.

Umar Farooq Nabbed on Warrant

Umar Farooq, 46, with no fixed address, was detained at Heathrow Airport on Tuesday, January 13, 2026. He was travelling back into the UK from Pakistan through Uzbekistan when police arrested him under a Warrant of First Instance.

Cold Case Murder of Atiq Rehman

The warrant links Farooq to the murder of Atiq Rehman, who was killed in The Square, Wolverton, Milton Keynes, on May 15, 2007.

Next Steps and Police Response

Farooq is due to appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, January 14, 2026.