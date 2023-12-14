man arrested over garage forecourt carjacking in birmingham

Detectives investigating a violent carjacking on a garage forecourt in Birmingham have this afternoon arrested a man.

The 39-year-old suspect was held at an address in the Marston Green area and remains in custody on suspicion of robbery and assaulting a police officer.

It comes after a man in his 40s had his car stolen as he was putting air in his tyres at a garage on the Chester Road in Tyburn on 14 November.

The victim was injured as the Vauxhall was driven away from the scene by the thief. The vehicle was recovered a short time later.

The victim was taken to hospital but is now continuing his recovery at home.

