Man Arrested Over Massive Lancashire Waste Dumping Spree

A 56-year-old man is behind bars after a major crackdown on illegal waste dumping in Lancashire.

Joint Task Force Strikes

On Saturday, 6 December, a day-long operation saw the Joint Unit for Waste Crime (JUWC), Lancashire Police’s south rural taskforce, and the National Crime Agency team up to nab the suspect. The man is linked to multiple large-scale waste dumps littering roadsides and lay-bys.

The vehicle thought to be used in the dumping has been seized by authorities.

Crackdown Expands Across the North West

Investigations are now probing similar dumping incidents across Lancashire, Cheshire, and Merseyside. Officials are urging anyone with info to contact the Environment Agency immediately to help stamp out the waste crime epidemic.

Joint Unit Manager Speaks Out