Man attacked on London underground network for wearing a poppy by a man waving flag

The British Transport Police (BTP) have launched an investigation into an incident of assault at a tube station, as captured in a video that is

Police say have been made aware of the footage, which depicts a person being assaulted within the confines of the station.

Enquiries into this distressing incident are actively ongoing, with investigators working diligently to gather all pertinent information related to the case. The BTP is committed to ensuring the safety and security of all passengers who utilize the public transportation system, and any incidents of violence or harm are treated with the utmost seriousness.

In light of the ongoing investigation, the BTP is appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or possesses additional information that could aid in their efforts. Individuals with information related to this incident are encouraged to come forward and share their accounts.

Reports and information regarding this incident can be submitted by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40. It is essential to provide the reference number 279 of 5/11/23 when making a report to facilitate the investigation process.

The British Transport Police are committed to upholding the safety and security of passengers using the public transportation network, and they will continue to take the necessary steps to ensure justice is served in this case. Further updates on the investigation will be provided as soon as they become available.