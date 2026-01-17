Man Banned from Cambridgeshire Supermarkets After £1,000 Theft Spree

A petty criminal has been handed a suspended jail term and banned from major supermarkets across Cambridgeshire after a spree stealing goods worth over £1,000.

Darnell Baverstock’s Shoplifting Rampage

Darnell Baverstock, 27, kicked off his theft frenzy on November 24 at Aldi in Flaxland, Bretton, Peterborough, stealing laundry products valued at more than £200. Not content with one haul, he then struck at a nearby Sainsbury’s, stuffing bottles of booze into a bag and trying to dodge paying. Security caught him red-handed, but he managed to slip away.

Just two days later, Baverstock was back at the same Sainsbury’s. This time he made off with alcohol and other goods worth £230-plus without being stopped.

Thefts Spiral Out of Control

On November 30, he stole a woman’s bank card in New England, Peterborough.

On December 2, he grabbed over £300 worth of items from Sainsbury’s on Oxney Road, Parnwell.

Then, on December 7, he stole from Co-op in Loxley, Werrington.

Sentence and Shop Ban

Baverstock, from Eastfield Road, Peterborough, pleaded guilty to five counts of theft from shops, attempted theft, and theft of a person.

“He was sentenced to eight months in prison, suspended for a year,” said court officials.

He also received a three-year criminal behaviour order barring him from all Sainsbury’s and Tesco outlets in Cambridgeshire, plus Co-op in Loxley, Aldi in Bretton, and Bretton Shopping Park.

The message is clear: shoplifters will face serious consequences—and a total lockdown from the county’s biggest stores.