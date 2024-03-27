Police confirm incident is still ongoing after 37 hours: Man Barricades Himself with Gas Canister, Sparking Police Standoff in Catford

A tense standoff continues in Catford, London after reports emerged that a man had barricaded himself inside a residence with a gas canister, prompting a significant police response. The incident, which occurred on Daneby Road, led to the evacuation of a family from their home as Police worked to resolve the situation.
The man in question had reportedly holed himself up with a 15kg gas cylinder, raising concerns for the safety of both himself and the surrounding community. Specialist firearms officers were deployed to the scene alongside regular police units as authorities sought to engage with the individual.
In a statement posted on Facebook, the centre confirmed that access to Daneby Road, where the facility is located, is still restricted by the police. Consequently, the centre is unable to operate normally. The statement expressed disappointment over the situation and apologized for any inconvenience caused to parents and guardians. It also conveyed hope for a swift resolution to the incident so that operations can resume as soon as it is deemed safe to do so. The full statement reads: "I have spoken to the police this morning and I’m sorry to say that the situation hasn’t been resolved and we are still unable to access Daneby Road; this is devastating news for us all and I am really sorry for the inconvenience I know it is causing. I hope that it is resolved very soon so that we can all get back into the building as normal as soon as it is safe to do so." Parents and guardians are encouraged to stay updated on the situation through the centre's official communication channels for any further developments. Contact Information:
A retired shopkeeper living in the vicinity, expressed shock and disbelief at the unfolding events, likening the scene to something out of a movie. He recounted the presence of armed police officers and the sense of unease that gripped the neighbourhood during the standoff. Dadh also recalled a previous police incident at the same residence, adding to the heightened tension among residents.
A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police confirmed the ongoing operation on Daneby Road. They assured the public that no one else was believed to be inside the property and that efforts were underway to peacefully resolve the situation. Cordons and road closures remained in effect as police continued their engagement with the individual involved.