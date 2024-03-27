A tense standoff continues in Catford, London after reports emerged that a man had barricaded himself inside a residence with a gas canister, prompting a significant police response. The incident, which occurred on Daneby Road, led to the evacuation of a family from their home as Police worked to resolve the situation.

The man in question had reportedly holed himself up with a 15kg gas cylinder, raising concerns for the safety of both himself and the surrounding community. Specialist firearms officers were deployed to the scene alongside regular police units as authorities sought to engage with the individual.

Building Blocks Day Care centre in Catford has announced that it will remain closed for a second consecutive day due to the ongoing police incident In a statement posted on Facebook, the centre confirmed that access to Daneby Road, where the facility is located, is still restricted by the police. Consequently, the centre is unable to operate normally. The statement expressed disappointment over the situation and apologized for any inconvenience caused to parents and guardians. It also conveyed hope for a swift resolution to the incident so that operations can resume as soon as it is deemed safe to do so. The full statement reads: "I have spoken to the police this morning and I'm sorry to say that the situation hasn't been resolved and we are still unable to access Daneby Road; this is devastating news for us all and I am really sorry for the inconvenience I know it is causing. I hope that it is resolved very soon so that we can all get back into the building as normal as soon as it is safe to do so."

Homes in the road remains evacuated with resident's being displaced. The man in the property is thought to Ben FFoulkes who is a IT specialist he lives in the property with his mother and father. The Man on Monday evening advised that he has supplies for at least Two Weeks. Gas and Water have been Isolated within the property by service providers. Police confirm that the 26 Year Old man is on his own in the property. A Met spokesperson said: "Officers and emergency services are on scene Daneby Road after concerns were raised for the welfare of a man inside a property at the location. No one else is believed to be inside." Police confirm incident is still ongoing after 37 hours. Armed CTFO Start to arrive on Bromley Road. Police are called to the Property in Daneby Road by the Parents of the Man.

A retired shopkeeper living in the vicinity, expressed shock and disbelief at the unfolding events, likening the scene to something out of a movie. He recounted the presence of armed police officers and the sense of unease that gripped the neighbourhood during the standoff. Dadh also recalled a previous police incident at the same residence, adding to the heightened tension among residents.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police confirmed the ongoing operation on Daneby Road. They assured the public that no one else was believed to be inside the property and that efforts were underway to peacefully resolve the situation. Cordons and road closures remained in effect as police continued their engagement with the individual involved.