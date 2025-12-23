Man Busted After Mad M4 Crash and Dangerous Driving Spree

A 42-year-old man has been arrested after a wild ride on the M4 ended in a scary collision and a desperate bid to flee the scene.

Range Rover Flip Sparks Police Hunt

Last night around 9pm, police were flooded with calls reporting a Range Rover Evoque tearing it up dangerously on the motorway. The chaos peaked when the vehicle smashed into another car between Membury Services and Junction 15, flipping onto its roof.

The driver made a run for it, abandoning the wreck. Officers then got reports of a man spotted walking along the hard shoulder heading towards Junction 15.

Police Dog Conan Tracks Down Suspect

In a rapid response, Wiltshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit teamed up with Armed Response and the dog squad, including the famed Police Dog Conan, to track down the suspect. He was arrested on multiple charges, including drink driving, drug driving, driving while disqualified, failing to stop after a crash, and even pedestrian offences on the carriageway.

The suspect was taken to hospital as a precaution and has been released on police bail while investigations continue.

Operation Limit Cracks Down on Drink & Drug Drivers

This arrest comes during Operation Limit, a month-long crackdown targeting drink and drug driving across Wiltshire.

Wiltshire Police warn: Drink or drug driving won’t be tolerated. The penalties are severe and include:

A criminal record

Up to six months in prison

Unlimited fines

Automatic driving ban of at least one year (three years for repeat offenders within 10 years)

If you spot a dangerous or impaired driver, call 999 immediately—but only when it’s safe to do so.