Wiltshire Police have arrested a man following a series of break-ins in Swindon’s town centre.

Midnight Smash and Grab

Just after midnight on January 29, trouble kicked off at Momo King on Havelock Street. The thief smashed the door, snatched alcohol, then came back and stole the cash till, loaded with a large sum of money.

£2,000 Stolen from Racing Shop

Moments later, Redline Racing in Theatre Square also fell victim. The door was smashed again, and about £2,000 worth of goods were taken.

Suspect in Custody

Police acted fast, arresting a man in his 40s on suspicion of three burglaries. He is currently held at Gablecross for questioning.