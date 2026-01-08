Man Busted for New Year’s Day Break-In at Rochester Restaurant

A man has been charged after smashing his way into a Rochester street/" title="High Street" rel="nofollow">High Street eatery in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

Window Smashed at The Cheese Room

The break-in happened around 3am at The Cheese Room, where a window was allegedly smashed to gain access. Thankfully, nothing was reported stolen in this incident.

CCTV Footage Leads to Arrest

Police reviewed CCTV and launched a swift inquiry. On Tuesday 6 January 2026, officers arrested 45-year-old John Saunders from Church Street, Rochester.

Double Trouble: Additional Burglary Charge

Saunders now faces charges of burglary with intent to steal for the New Year break-in. He has also been charged over a separate October 2025 incident, where cash was stolen from pub tills on the same street.

The investigation continues.