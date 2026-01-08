Man Busted Hiding in Bush with Cigarette Claims He Was Just "Sleeping" in Freezing Cold

Caught Red-Handed in Bestwood

Jayden Marriott, 23, was caught on camera at 3am in Bestwood, Nottinghamshire, trying car doors. When police arrived, he was found ducking behind a bush with a cigarette hanging from his mouth — claiming he was “just trying to get some sleep” in the freezing weather.

Creative Excuses Don’t Cut It

It was a bold lie. Marriott had just been released from prison and appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday. He pleaded guilty to vehicle interference and was slapped with a three-week jail sentence.

Police Unimpressed by “Sleep” Story

“As police officers we’re often treated to creative and incredible accounts, and this was no different,” said PC Abby Mason of Nottinghamshire Police. “Fortunately, we were able to use local camera footage to prove beyond doubt that Marriott was our man and expose his account for the fiction it was.”

Marriott’s sleepy story couldn’t save him from a stint behind bars after trying and failing to open multiple car doors that chilly Sunday morning.