Man Busted Over Smethwick Shooting and Drug Bust

A 22-year-old man has been charged after a shooting in Smethwick left a man seriously injured.

Leg Shot in Broad Daylight

On Sunday, 23 November, a man was shot in the leg on St Pauls Road, Smethwick. He was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

Asad Khan in the Dock

Asad Khan, 22, faces charges including possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and taking a vehicle without consent. Police also charged him with possession of Class A drugs following a search at a related address.

Khan has been remanded to appear today at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court.

Second Arrest Made

This is the second person charged in connection with the incident. Earlier this month, police charged a 19-year-old man with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, wounding, driving offences, and possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply.