Man Caught After 15-Year-Old’s Coded 'Pizza' Call to Police

A disturbingly brave 15-year-old girl used a clever code to alert West Midlands Police after being attacked. The victim, who had watched a TikTok video about phoning for help by ‘ordering a pizza,’ used the same ploy to call for help — and it worked.

Quick-Thinking Call Handler Saves The Day

When the girl placed her call, police quickly realised she was in trouble and asked rapid-fire yes or no questions to confirm the danger. The girl, left stranded by the roadside, gave officers the attacker’s car details and location in Druids Heath.

West Midlands Police wasted no time. Officers tracked down and arrested Abdul Kahar, 41, from Anthony Road, Alum Rock.

Groomed Online, Attacked in Car

Kahar met the girl on Snapchat in June posing as a 17-year-old named ‘Jay.’ They agreed to meet on July 28th, when he picked her up, gave her alcohol, and proceeded to rape and sexually assault her in his vehicle.

At Birmingham Crown Court on December 1, Kahar pleaded guilty to two counts of raping a female under 16, four counts of sexually assaulting a girl over 13, non-fatal strangulation, and breaching a sexual harm prevention order.

He will be sentenced on February 9.

Police Praise Victim and Call Handler

“Kahar groomed a vulnerable 15-year-old online and then raped her in his car,” said Detective Constable Lauren Campbell. “I want to praise the brave actions of the girl and the call handler who understood this was a cry for help.”

This case shows the power of quick wit — both from the victim and the police — in stopping a dangerous predator in his tracks.