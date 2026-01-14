Man Charged After Brutal Assault on Whitstable Pub Worker

Watch Live

  • Updated: 11:40
  • , 14 January 2026
A 24-year-old man has been charged following a shocking assault on a female staff member at a Whitstable pub.

Assault at Peter Cushing Wetherspoon

Kent Police were called to The Peter Cushing Wetherspoon on Oxford Street just after 11pm on Friday, 19 December 2025. A man refused to leave the pub, sparking a violent attack on a female worker.

Victim Taken to Hospital

Paramedics from South East Coast Ambulance Service treated the woman for facial injuries and took her to a local hospital. She has since been discharged.

Suspect Arrested and Charged

After a thorough investigation, officers arrested Leon Whimsett of Gilchrist Avenue, Herne Bay, on Friday, 9 January 2026. That evening, the 24-year-old was charged with assault and failing to leave licensed premises.

He was granted bail with conditions and is due to appear at Margate Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 26 February.

