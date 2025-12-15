Man Charged After Brutal Oxford Stabbing

A shocking stabbing in Oxford has landed a 23-year-old man behind bars.

Details of the Attack

Kyle Cox, from Harebell Road, Oxford, was charged following a midnight incident on Thursday, 11th December 2025.

Police rushed to Northfield Close, near Alice Smith Square in Littlemore, after reports of a stabbing.

The victim, a man in his twenties, suffered serious injuries and remains hospitalized but is in a non-life-threatening condition.

Charges and Court Appearance

Cox faces charges including Section 18 grievous bodily harm, possession of a bladed weapon in public, and Section 4a public order offences.

He appeared at Oxford Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 13th December 2025, where he was remanded to prison.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Oxford Crown Court on 9th January 2026.

Other Arrests and Police Appeal

A 21-year-old Oxford woman, arrested on suspicion of conspiring to cause grievous bodily harm, has been released on police bail.

Meanwhile, a 22-year-old Oxford man remains in custody, arrested on suspicion of Section 18 wounding with intent.

Detective Constable James Gerard of Oxford CID said: “I am appealing for any witnesses to come forward. The man suffered serious injuries in this shocking attack. There is no wider risk to the public, but you may notice an increased police presence as we carry out enquiries.”

Anyone with information should contact Thames Valley Police online or call 101 quoting reference 43250628529. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously at 0800 555 111.