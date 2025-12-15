Watch Live

STREET ATTACK Man Charged After Brutal Oxford Stabbing

  • Updated: 15:55
  • , 15 December 2025
Man Charged After Brutal Oxford Stabbing

A shocking stabbing in Oxford has landed a 23-year-old man behind bars.

Details of the Attack

Kyle Cox, from Harebell Road, Oxford, was charged following a midnight incident on Thursday, 11th December 2025.

Police rushed to Northfield Close, near Alice Smith Square in Littlemore, after reports of a stabbing.

The victim, a man in his twenties, suffered serious injuries and remains hospitalized but is in a non-life-threatening condition.

Charges and Court Appearance

Cox faces charges including Section 18 grievous bodily harm, possession of a bladed weapon in public, and Section 4a public order offences.

He appeared at Oxford Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 13th December 2025, where he was remanded to prison.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Oxford Crown Court on 9th January 2026.

Other Arrests and Police Appeal

A 21-year-old Oxford woman, arrested on suspicion of conspiring to cause grievous bodily harm, has been released on police bail.

Meanwhile, a 22-year-old Oxford man remains in custody, arrested on suspicion of Section 18 wounding with intent.

Detective Constable James Gerard of Oxford CID said: “I am appealing for any witnesses to come forward. The man suffered serious injuries in this shocking attack. There is no wider risk to the public, but you may notice an increased police presence as we carry out enquiries.”

Anyone with information should contact Thames Valley Police online or call 101 quoting reference 43250628529. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously at 0800 555 111.

Recommended for you

NO RESPECT Islamist Chants Rock Birmingham Hours After Australia Terror Attack
Shock as Second Shooter Revealed in Australian Attack
PICTURED Shock as Second Shooter Revealed in Australian Attack
UNDER ATTACK Masked Islamists Storm Hanukkah Concert in Amsterdam
Body Found in Search for Missing Man Matthew
SAD FIND Body Found in Search for Missing Man Matthew

Must READ

Four homes ablaze in East London
MULTIPLE HOME ALIGHT Four homes ablaze in East London
Man Hurt in Sidcup High Street Hit-and-Run
ATTEMPT MURDER PROBE Man Hurt in Sidcup High Street Hit-and-Run
Three types of holidays to go on in Spain
Three types of holidays to go on in Spain
Teen Girl Groped on Redway Cycle Path
E FIT RELEASED Teen Girl Groped on Redway Cycle Path
Man Jailed for Sexual Assault in London Hotel
HOTEL ATTACK Man Jailed for Sexual Assault in London Hotel
Heavy Smoke and Fire Break Out on Lord Street, North Woolwich
MAJOR BLAZE Heavy Smoke and Fire Break Out on Lord Street, North Woolwich
Roof Fire in Maidstone Extinguished by Kent Fire and Rescue Service
HOUSE BLAZE Dartford Pepys Close kitchen fire: Five injured by smoke
Missing Hackney Man Vanishes for Over a Month – Police Urge Public to Help
FAMILY FEARFUL Missing Hackney Man Vanishes for Over a Month – Police Urge Public to Help
Round-Up of Cases from Bromley and Bexley Magistrates’ Courts
MAJOR BUST Drugs, weapons and stolen caravans seized in Cuxton police raid
The Best Liquidity Providers for Cryptocurrency Exchanges: How to Choose One
The Best Liquidity Providers for Cryptocurrency Exchanges: How to Choose One

More For You

Two Men Die in Horrific Dorset Crash on B3078
DORSET HORROR CRASH Two Men Die in Horrific Dorset Crash on B3078
Son Jailed for Life After Stabbing Mum to Death
JAILED FOR LIFE Son Jailed for Life After Stabbing Mum to Death
Two Charged Over Death of 13-Month-Old Girl in Rugby
BABY MURDER Two Charged Over Death of 13-Month-Old Girl in Rugby
Missing Teen Sparks Urgent Search in Paddock Wood
BRING HER HOME Missing Teen Sparks Urgent Search in Paddock Wood

More From UK News in Pictures

Woman Arrested After Driving Car Into Crowds in Manchester City Centre
SWERVES THROUGH CROWDS Woman Arrested After Driving Car Into Crowds in Manchester City Centre
Man Deliberately Run Over in Shocking Sidcup Incident
LAS UPDATE Person rushed to hospital after crash outside Sidcup pub
Stanley Knife Attack Shocks Tesco Shoppers
POLICE PROBE Dead Body Found in Elephant and Castle Horror
Teenager Injured in Assault Near Woking Park as Police Seal Off Area
STAB ATTACK Teenager Injured in Assault Near Woking Park as Police Seal Off Area
Luton Man Jailed for Brutal Knife Attack in Home Invasion
KNIFE ATTACK Luton Man Jailed for Brutal Knife Attack in Home Invasion
Five Arrested in Foiled German Christmas Market Attack Plot
FOILED ATTACK Five Arrested in Foiled German Christmas Market Attack Plot
Urgent Appeal to Find Missing Surrey Teen Last Seen in Tottenham — Police Say She Is “Very Vulnerable”
VERY VULNERABLE Urgent Appeal to Find Missing Surrey Teen Last Seen in Tottenham — Police Say She Is “Very Vulnerable”
Man Deliberately Run Over in Shocking Sidcup Incident
POLICE MANHUNT LAUNCHED Man Deliberately Run Over in Shocking Sidcup Incident
Two Men Arrested After Chopping Down Christmas Tree Hours After Lights Switch-On
BANGED UP Two Men Arrested After Chopping Down Christmas Tree Hours After Lights Switch-On
Man Stabbed Outside Brighton Nightclub
KNIFE ATTACK Man Stabbed Outside Brighton Nightclub
Turn Your Phone into a "Mining Rig"? BTC/ETH/XRP Holders Can Use DL Mining to Earn $1-10K Daily Passive Income
Turn Your Phone into a “Mining Rig”? BTC/ETH/XRP Holders Can Use DL Mining to Earn $1-10K Daily Passive Income
IT'S NOT ME Pakistani Man Falsely Accused as Bondi Beach Gunman—Now His Life Is at Risk
Man in his 50s Killed in Horror Hit-and-Run on Boxhill Road
HORROR SMASH Man in his 50s Killed in Horror Hit-and-Run on Boxhill Road Boxhill
Tragic Crash on Boxhill Road Tadworth Leaves Fatality
MILLIONAIRES ROW Tragic Crash on Boxhill Road Tadworth Leaves Fatality
Three Arrested After Young Man Stabbed to Death in Ewell
15-Year-Old Charged with Murder After Fatal Stabbing Near Surrey Pub
BONDI BEACH TERROR SUSPECTED PICTURED Bondi Beach Horror: Father and Son Gunmen Killed, Death Toll Hits 16

More From UKNIP

Tragic Blaze Claims Life of Bright Young Woman in Totton
Tragic Blaze Claims Life of Bright Young Woman in Totton
Fourth Arrest Made After Ewell Stabbing Tragedy
MURDER PROBE Fourth Arrest Made After Ewell Stabbing Tragedy
Three Sentenced Over £11k Rolex Robbery Attempt at Didcot Station
WATCH SNATCH Three Sentenced Over £11k Rolex Robbery Attempt at Didcot Station
Police Hunt Suspect After Early Morning Attempted Burglary in Handsworth
MANHUNT Police Hunt Suspect After Early Morning Attempted Burglary in Handsworth