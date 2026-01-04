Man Charged After Daring Escape From HMP Leyhill

A man is set to face court after being charged with escaping lawful custody following a New Year’s Day breakout from HMP Leyhill in South Gloucestershire.

Aaron Thomas Arrested

Aaron Thomas, 39, was snapped up by police on Saturday 3 January. He is remanded to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Monday 5 January. His charge relates to the escape of three inmates from HMP Leyhill.

Two Fugitives Still on the Run

The hunt is on for two other men who absconded during the escape: Matthew Armstrong and Daniel Washbourne.

Armstrong is linked to Warwickshire

Washbourne has ties to Herefordshire

Police warn the public not to approach the pair. Anyone spotting them should dial 999 immediately, quoting reference number 5226000700.

Police Appeal for Information

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Armstrong or Washbourne, call 101 to assist the ongoing investigation.