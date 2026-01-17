Tragedy on Exeter Street

Stuart Withers, aged 71 from Shrewton, lost his life in a horrific early morning crash on November 22, 2024. The collision happened just before 6am on Exeter Street, leaving the local community shaken.

Driver to Face Court Over Death

Callan Howitt, 30, from South Street, Warminster, has been charged with causing death by careless driving. He is due to appear at Salisbury Magistrates’ Court on February 20.

Police Urge Witnesses to Speak Out

Wiltshire Police are still investigating the crash and are calling on anyone with information to come forward and help with their enquiries.