Watch Live

FATAL CRASH Man Charged After Fatal Crash That Killed 71-Year-Old in Salisbury

  • Updated: 01:29
  • , 17 January 2026
Court Round-Up: Bromley and Bexley Magistrates Hear Child Image, Stalking, Theft, and Exposure Cases

 

Tragedy on Exeter Street

Stuart Withers, aged 71 from Shrewton, lost his life in a horrific early morning crash on November 22, 2024. The collision happened just before 6am on Exeter Street, leaving the local community shaken.

Driver to Face Court Over Death

Callan Howitt, 30, from South Street, Warminster, has been charged with causing death by careless driving. He is due to appear at Salisbury Magistrates’ Court on February 20.

Police Urge Witnesses to Speak Out

Wiltshire Police are still investigating the crash and are calling on anyone with information to come forward and help with their enquiries.

Recommended for you

Zombie Knife and Baton Seized in Stafford Raid
DEADLY WEAPON Zombie Knife and Baton Seized in Stafford Raid
WWII Bombs Blown Up at Sea After Devon Evacuations
SIGH OF RELIEF WWII Bombs Blown Up at Sea After Devon Evacuations
Met Officer Faces Shocking Sexual Offence Charges
FATAL CRASH Man Dies in Early Morning Crash Near Ilford Hospital
Manhunt Underway for Suspect in Birmingham Teen’s Murder
POLICE MANHUNT Manhunt Underway for Suspect in Birmingham Teen’s Murder

Must READ

Leeds Woman Jailed for Helping Fugitive Flee UK
ASSISTED MAN ON THE RUN Leeds Woman Jailed for Helping Fugitive Flee UK
Drug-Driving Bust After Dramatic Crash Rescue in Cambridgeshire
CUT FREE Drug-Driving Bust After Dramatic Crash Rescue in Cambridgeshire
Human Remains Found on Waste Ground in Huddersfield
MAJOR ENQUIRY Human Remains Found on Waste Ground in Huddersfield
Predator Jailed for Horrific Child Sex Offences
FAMILY SPEAK OUT Predator Jailed for Horrific Child Sex Offences
Batley thug caged for six years after vicious attacks on woman and Good Samaritan
SWIFT JUSTICE Batley thug caged for six years after vicious attacks on woman and Good Samaritan
Teenager Slapped with 14-Month Sentence for Possessing Terror Docs Linked to Oasis Gig
DARK FANTASIES Teenager Slapped with 14-Month Sentence for Possessing Terror Docs Linked to Oasis Gig
Stoke-on-Trent Man Locked Up for Rape and Secretly Filming Woman
JUSTICE SERVED Stoke-on-Trent Man Locked Up for Rape and Secretly Filming Woman
Husband Jailed for Life Over Brutal Murder of Wife in Merseyside Shop
BRUTAL MURDER Husband Jailed for Life Over Brutal Murder of Wife in Merseyside Shop
M6 Drugs Bust: Man Jailed Over £4m Cocaine Haul
DRUGS HAUL M6 Drugs Bust: Man Jailed Over £4m Cocaine Haul
Body Found at Withernsea Beach Sparks Recovery Drama
GRIM DISCOVERY Body Found at Withernsea Beach Sparks Recovery Drama

More For You

Person Hospitalised After McLaren Crash Shuts A2 in Gravesend
SPINOUT Person Hospitalised After McLaren Crash Shuts A2 in Gravesend
Woman Falls from Height in Woolwich – Major Emergency Response at Dawn
AIR AMBULANCE Woman Falls from Height in Woolwich – Major Emergency Response at Dawn
Major Operation in Gravelines Prevents Over 420 Migrants from Crossing the English Channel after cat and mouse game
NEON WELCOME Taxpayer-Funded App Markets UK as Migrant Paradise, Sparks Fury
Woman Found Dead on M6 Shuts Motorway All Day
LONG DELAYS Woman Found Dead on M6 Shuts Motorway All Day

More From UK News in Pictures

Tragic Death of Young Biker in Herne Bay Crash
FAMILY MOURNS Tragic Death of Young Biker in Herne Bay Crash
West Midlands Police Chief Quits Over Controversial Maccabi Fan Ban
SHOWN THE RED CARD West Midlands Police Chief Quits Over Controversial Maccabi Fan Ban
M25 Chaos: Vehicle Fire Halts Traffic Between J5 and J6
MAJOR DELAYS M25 Chaos: Vehicle Fire Halts Traffic Between J5 and J6
Congleton Man Jailed for Online Child Abuse
SHOCKING OFFENCES Congleton Man Jailed for Online Child Abuse
Speedy Firearms Team Nab Armed Robbery Suspect in Under an Hour
CROSS BORDER CHASE Speedy Firearms Team Nab Armed Robbery Suspect in Under an Hour
Violent Offender Locked Up for Nearly Four Years After Brutal Attacks
BRUTAL ATTACK Violent Offender Locked Up for Nearly Four Years After Brutal Attacks
Police Issue E-Fit After Bicester Indecent Exposure
BUS STOP FLASHER Police Issue E-Fit After Bicester Indecent Exposure
Lorry Fire Shuts Road in Hertfordshire County Hertfordshire Direction Anti-clockwise Impact Carriageway Closure Effect Expect Delays
M25 CHAOS Lorry Fire Shuts Road in Hertfordshire County Hertfordshire Direction Anti-clockwise Impact Carriageway Closure Effect Expect Delays
Burglar Blight Strikes Marlborough: Quad Bike and Power Tools Stolen
QUAD THEFT Burglar Blight Strikes Marlborough: Quad Bike and Power Tools Stolen
£20,000 Reward Offered to Solve North Wales Forest Murder
FOREST MURDER £20,000 Reward Offered to Solve North Wales Forest Murder
Wicked Husband Locked Up for Life After Using Child to Lie About Wife’s Murder
Wicked Husband Locked Up for Life After Using Child to Lie About Wife’s Murder
Bournemouth Woman Jailed for Life Over Deadly Car Attacks
DEADLY HIT Bournemouth Woman Jailed for Life Over Deadly Car Attacks
Birmingham Man Jailed for Four Years Over TikTok Bomb Video
TIKTOK BOMBER Birmingham Man Jailed for Four Years Over TikTok Bomb Video
Murder Arrest After Wiltshire Man Vanishes in Somerset
MURDER CHARGE Man Charged Over Craig Hurcombe’s Mysterious Disappearance
Driver Jailed After Shocking Three-Car Smash in Guildford
DASHCAM BUST Driver Jailed After Shocking Three-Car Smash in Guildford
Three Men Arrested After Brutal Gravesend Assault
STREET BRAWL Three Men Arrested After Brutal Gravesend Assault

More From UKNIP

BREAKING

Explosive scare ends in arrest in Romford
SPECIALIST TEAMS CALLED IN Explosive scare ends in arrest in Romford
Death on the Tracks Sparks Major Delays after Person is struck
EUSTON TRAVEL ISSUES Death on the Tracks Sparks Major Delays after Person is struck
EFitness TikTok Star’s £15,990 Private Jet Flight Slammed as ‘Unnecessary’ by Judge
TIKTOKER EFitness TikTok Star’s £15,990 Private Jet Flight Slammed as ‘Unnecessary’ by Judge
A34 Chaos: Multi-HGV Smash Shuts Road Northbound
RECVOERY NIGHTMARE A34 Chaos: Multi-HGV Smash Shuts Road Northbound
error: Content is protected !!