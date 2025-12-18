Watch Live

HIT AND RUN CHARGE Man Charged After Fatal Hit-and-Run on Soho Road, Birmingham

  • Updated: 14:16
  • , 18 December 2025
Man Charged After Fatal Hit-and-Run on Soho Road, Birmingham

West Midlands Police have charged a man following a deadly hit-and-run on Soho Road, Birmingham. The incident on Tuesday, 16 December, left one man dead and a woman seriously injured.

Deadly Crash Shakes Birmingham

A 54-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene after being hit by a car near the junction with Whitehall Road at around 11:20am. A 47-year-old woman also suffered leg injuries but is expected to recover.

41-Year-Old Charged Over Tragic Crash

Harinderpal Athwal, 41, from Oldbury, was arrested and charged with:

  • Causing death by dangerous driving
  • Failing to stop
  • Causing death while driving disqualified and uninsured
  • Causing serious injury by dangerous driving
  • Failing to report a road collision

He has been remanded to appear before Birmingham Magistrates Court today.

Police Appeal For Witnesses

West Midlands Police continue to appeal for anyone with information, dashcam footage, or mobile videos related to the crash to come forward. If you can help, call 101 quoting incident number 1819 of 16 December.

