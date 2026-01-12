Man Charged After Human Remains Found in St Helens Flat

A 65-year-old man has been charged following the discovery of human remains in a flat in St Helens. The grim find was made late on Thursday night, sparking a police investigation.

Body Found at Gerards Court

At around 11.30pm on 8 January, Merseyside Police received a safety concern call. Officers searched a flat in Gerards Court and uncovered human remains. The identity of the deceased is yet to be confirmed.

Charges and Arrests

George Gordon, 65, of Gerards Court, was arrested at the scene.

He faces charges of preventing lawful and decent burial of a dead body and obstructing a coroner.

Gordon is remanded to appear at Liverpool Magistrates Court on Monday 12 January.

A 58-year-old man from St Helens has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and remains in custody.

Police Appeal for Information

Police urge anyone with information to contact them urgently. Call 101 or DM @MerPolCC on social media with reference 26000020614. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be reached anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their online form.