ARSON PROBE Man Charged After Petrol Station Inferno in Lee-on-the-Solent

  • Updated: 16:11
  • , 31 January 2026

 

Arson Sparks Petrol Station Blaze

A man has been charged following a fiery incident at a BP petrol station in Lee-on-the-Solent. The dramatic blaze broke out on Thursday, 4 December, at the Broom Way forecourt.

Police were called at 11:15am after a man was spotted wielding an axe on the premises. Moments later, a fire erupted, rapidly spreading to multiple vehicles and petrol pumps, sparking chaos.

Injuries, Fatality, and Arrest

Emergency crews from Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire Service and South Central Ambulance attended the scene. Officers found a man suffering burn injuries. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Tragically, a dog was discovered dead amid the flames.

Suspect Faces Severe Charges

51-year-old Tyson Charlie Nevin, from Spicewood in Fareham, was arrested and now faces multiple charges:

  • Arson with intent to endanger life
  • Arson
  • Threatening a person with a bladed article in public
  • Causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal

Nevin appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 31 January 2026. He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on Monday, 2 March 2026.

