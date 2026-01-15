Watch Live

HATE CRIME Man Charged After Raw Meat Dumped Outside West Bromwich Gurdwara

  • Updated: 15:39
  • , 15 January 2026
A man has been charged with a hate crime after dumping a bag of raw meat outside a gurdwara in West Bromwich, police confirmed.

Incident Sparks Police Investigation

West Midlands Police received reports on December 22 that a man walked past the Guru Nanak Gurdwara on Edward Street and emptied the raw meat outside the building.

After an extensive investigation, including CCTV checks, officers from the West Bromwich Neighbourhood Team identified and charged Tomasz Bruch, 42, who has no fixed address.

Suspect Remanded, Court Date Set

Bruch has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates’ Court later today.

Police made it clear they have zero tolerance for hate crimes and are committed to bringing offenders to justice.

Police Urge Public To Report Hate Crimes

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: “We encourage anyone who experiences or witnesses hate crime to report it. Your information helps us understand the scale of the issue and improve prevention efforts.”

  • In immediate danger? Call 999.
  • For non-emergencies, dial 101.
  • To report anonymously, contact Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111 or via their website.

