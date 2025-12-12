Man Charged After Tragic Aldwych Crash Kills Student

A man has been charged following a fatal collision near King’s College London that claimed the life of a 20-year-old student.

Fatal Crash Shakes Aldwych

Police were called at 11:41am on Tuesday, 18 March, after a van smashed into pedestrians close to the King’s College London campus. Emergency services rushed to the scene alongside the London Ambulance Service, but sadly, Aalia Mahomed, a 20-year-old King’s student, died at the scene from her injuries.

More Victims, Serious Injuries

Two other pedestrians in their 20s, a man and a woman, were seriously hurt and taken to hospital. Both have since been discharged.

Driver Arrested and Charged

The van driver was arrested on the spot. The Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit launched a probe into the crash.

On Monday, 1 December, Christopher Jackson, 27, from Walton Road, Southampton, was charged with causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Jackson is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 5 January.