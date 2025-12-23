A 21-year-old Chatham man has been charged following a brutal assault at Medway Maritime Hospital that left a staff member seriously injured.

Disturbance Erupts at Medway Maritime

Kent Police rushed to the hospital in Windmill Road, Gillingham, on the morning of Saturday 20 December 2025 after reports of a disorder at 9.40am. A staff member and several visitors were attacked during the chaos.

The victim, a hospital worker, sustained a serious facial injury and required medical treatment. Authorities quickly arrested the suspect at the scene.

Assaults Continue at Police Station

Shockingly, the violence didn’t stop there. Police say that once in custody, the man allegedly assaulted three officers at the police station.

Charges Laid, Suspect Remanded

Onyekewazie Abuah, from Maidstone Road, Chatham, appeared at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Monday 22 December. He faces charges including inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent, two assaults, and three counts of assaulting a constable in the execution of their duties.

Abuah was remanded in custody. He is due back at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 30 December.