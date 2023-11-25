Man charged after woman seriously injured in Rochester

A Medway man has been charged in connection with a violent assault on a woman who was left suffering serious head injuries.

The victim was taken to hospital during the evening of Saturday 18 November 2023, after medical crews attended an address in Rochester.

Viorel Cozmic was arrested the following day and taken into custody. The enquiries are being led by the Medway Vulnerability Investigation Team.

Mr Cozmic, 38, has now been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent, actual bodily harm and non-fatal strangulation. He was remanded to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 20 December 2023.

The suspect and victim, aged in her 40s, are known to each other.