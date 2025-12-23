Man Busted for Aggressive Rant Outside Brighton’s Churchill Square

A 49-year-old man has been charged after causing chaos in central Brighton on Saturday afternoon.

Threats and Fisticuffs Stir Trouble

Police were called at around 3pm on 13 December after reports of a man acting aggressively and trying to pick fights outside Churchill Square shopping centre. Officers quickly arrived and arrested the suspect, John Piggott, who has no fixed address.

Serious Charges After Arrest

Piggott now faces multiple charges, including:

Using threatening, abusive, or insulting words or behaviour with intent to provoke violence

Being drunk and disorderly in public

Assaulting an emergency worker

Assault

He appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Monday 15 December and was conditionally bailed until a further hearing on 5 March 2026.

Public Helped Police Nab Aggressor

Police praised the community for stepping up, especially a man dressed as Santa who helped before officers made the arrest.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police online or call 101, quoting reference 847 of 13/12.