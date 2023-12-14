Man charged in connection with large-scale drug supply

Serious crime detectives in Kent have arrested and charged a man with conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

David Caradas, 55, from Wadhurst in East Sussex, was stopped and arrested by police in Tunbridge Wells High Street on Monday 11 December 2023.

Drug supply

Detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate are investigating Mr Caradas in connection with the movement of class A and B drugs including cocaine, ketamine, amphetamine, and ecstasy. He was charged with two counts of conspiracy to supply class A and two counts of conspiracy to supply class B. Additionally, he was charged with encouraging the commission of offences via an encrypted device between March and April 2020.

Electronic devices seized

A search of his car and property in Best Beech Hill led to the seizure of a Rolex watch, imitation firearm, and electronic devices including several mobile phones. A woman was also arrested on suspicion of money laundering and has since been released on police bail.

Mr Caradas appeared at Medway Magistrates’ Court on 12 December where he was remanded in custody until his next court appearance which is scheduled to take place at Maidstone Crown Court on Tuesday 9 January 2024.