Man Charged in Harrowing Edinburgh Sex Assault Spree

Shashank Kasturi, 22, faced Edinburgh Sheriff Court today, accused of nine chilling sex offences spanning Stockbridge and nearby areas.

Series of Attacks Rock Stockbridge

The horror began at 5.20pm on Friday, December 12, on Fettes Row when a woman was snatched from behind, sexually assaulted, and subjected to lewd comments. Just ten minutes later, another woman walking her dog on Inverleith Row suffered a similar fate. The suspect was then seen heading down Inverleith Row toward Dundas Street.

Victims Targeted in Public Places

The assault spree didn’t end there. A third woman walking past Stockbridge Church on Saxe Coburg Street was reportedly attacked, sexually assaulted, and exposed to the man’s indecency. Three more incidents followed in Dean Bank Lane and Royal Crescent, sending shockwaves through the community.

Kasturi Denies All Charges, Held in Custody

Kasturi appeared charged with:

One count of coercing presence during sexual activity

Two counts of sexual exposure

Six counts of sexual assault

The Edinburgh man made no plea and was remanded in custody. He is set to return to court within eight days.