Man Charged Over 5-Year-Old Birmingham Canal Murder

Detectives in the West Midlands have finally made an arrest in the chilling murder of Darren Round, whose body was found dumped in a Birmingham canal over five years ago.

Body Found Near Masshouse Lane in 2020

The 48-year-old’s lifeless body was discovered on the morning of Saturday, 15 February 2020, near Masshouse Lane in Kings Norton, sparking a lengthy investigation.

Cain Watson to Face Murder Charge

Yesterday, police arrested 32-year-old Cain Watson at a Birmingham address. He has since been charged with Darren’s murder and is due in Birmingham Magistrates Court today.

Family Support Continues as Investigation Unfolds

Officers have updated Darren’s family on the progress of the case and continue to offer their support during this difficult time.