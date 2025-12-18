Watch Live

CAUGHT ON CAMERA Man Charged Over Alleged Support for October 7 Hamas Attacks

  • Updated: 14:37
  • , 18 December 2025
West Midlands Police Sergeant Charged with Rape and Coercive Control

Police have charged a man accused of backing the October 7 Hamas attacks during a demo in Swiss Cottage.

Mohamed Hassn Faces Serious Charges

Mohamed Hassn, 27, aka Mohamed Al-Mail, from Stanmore, has been charged with intentionally causing racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress. The charges fall under Section 4A of the Public Order Act 1998 and Section 31 of the Crime and Disorder Act 1998.

Incident Caught on Camera Sparks Investigation

The alleged offence happened during a protest in Swiss Cottage on 20 September 2024. Video footage of the incident was shared online, prompting police to launch an investigation. Hassn was arrested the next day and later released on bail.

Persistent Investigation Leads to Charges

Earlier this year, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) twice decided not to take action. But police kept pushing, challenging the CPS decisions until charges were secured.

Hassn is set to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 19 January 2026.

Recommended for you

Man Jailed for Faking High-Value Lego Theft Claims
BRICKING IT Man Jailed for Faking High-Value Lego Theft Claims
three-held-after-man-found-dead-near-west-london-canal-three-arrested-after-man-found-dead-near-west-london-canal-1766057445-niraoq
TRAGIC DISCOVERY Three Held After Man Found Dead Near West London Canal
Man Facing Fresh Child Sex Exploitation Charges in Bristol
MORE CHARGES Man Facing Fresh Child Sex Exploitation Charges in Bristol
Man in His 50s Found with Serious Head Injury in Benson
MURDER PROBE Pensioner in Her 80s Found Dead as Boy, 16, Among Six Arrested in Murder Probe

Must READ

Man Charged After Fatal Hit-and-Run on Soho Road, Birmingham
HIT AND RUN CHARGE Man Charged After Fatal Hit-and-Run on Soho Road, Birmingham
Chaos in Margate: Man on Rampage Kicks Cars and Assaults Locals
STREET RAMPAGE Chaos in Margate: Man on Rampage Kicks Cars and Assaults Locals
Urgent: Missing Woman Last Seen in High Wycombe
FIND REBECCA Urgent: Missing Woman Last Seen in High Wycombe
Tragic Beating Outside Sainsbury’s Ends in Death
POINTLESS Tragic Beating Outside Sainsbury’s Ends in Death
Bungling Burglars Flee Jewellery Shop Empty-Handed in Maidstone
EMPTY HANDED Bungling Burglars Flee Jewellery Shop Empty-Handed in Maidstone
Police Hunt Rapist After Attack Near Surrey Railway Station
RAPE PROBE Police Hunt Rapist After Attack Near Surrey Railway Station
Police Issue Urgent Appeal as Hunt Intensifies for Man Linked to Islington Stabbing
TEEN MURDER MANHUNT Police Issue Urgent Appeal as Hunt Intensifies for Man Linked to Islington Stabbing
Police Hunt Witness Car After Fatal Crash in Calcot
TWO ARRESTS Police Hunt Witness Car After Fatal Crash in Calcot
Husband Jailed for Stabbing Wife to Death in Lewisham
JEALOUS RAGE Husband Jailed for Stabbing Wife to Death in Lewisham
M25 Closed in Both Directions Between Junctions 5 and 6 Following Serious Collision
HORRO SMASH Fatal Crash on M25: Man in 60s Dies in Horror Smash

More For You

BRING HER HOME Urgent Police Search Underway for Missing 14-Year-Old Makayla in Rotherham
GANG PLOT Sheffield Drug Gang Found Guilty of Murder After Deadly Shooting
86-Year-Old Man Arrested Over 1993 Double Murder in South Wales
ARREST MADE 86-Year-Old Man Arrested Over 1993 Double Murder in South Wales
Two Men Jailed After High-Speed Chase in Sandwell
DANGEROUS AND JAILED Two Men Jailed After High-Speed Chase in Sandwell

More From UK News in Pictures

Masked Mob Smash and Snatch Cars on Dartford Heath
CAR JACKINGS Masked Mob Smash and Snatch Cars on Dartford Heath
Chilling Moment Killer Re-Enters Sainsbury’s To Attack Dad Over Queue Row
QUEUE ROW Chilling Moment Killer Re-Enters Sainsbury’s To Attack Dad Over Queue Row
VIOLENT ATTACKS Two Thugs Jailed Over Brutal Dartford Car Robberies
Fourth Arrest Made After Ewell Stabbing Tragedy
VICTIM NAMED Tragedy in Ewell: Young Man Named after Fatal Stabbing Outside Pub
Arrest After Stolen Cars Found in Warwickshire Chop Shop
CHOP SHOP Arrest After Stolen Cars Found in Warwickshire Chop Shop
Teen Girl Sexually Assaulted in Cleethorpes - Iraqi Man Charged
MIGRANT CHARGED Teen Girl Sexually Assaulted in Cleethorpes – Iraqi Man Charged
Machete-Wielding Knife Carrier Jailed After Daring Supermarket Chase
SUPERMARKET CHASE Machete-Wielding Knife Carrier Jailed After Daring Supermarket Chase
Man Arrested After Woman Found Dead in Gravesend Hotel
MURDER PROBE Man Arrested After Woman Found Dead in Gravesend Hotel

BREAKING

SECOND PLOT FOILED Aussie cops ram two vehicles near Bondi Beach, detain six men in dramatic anti-terror swoop
SLOPPY SLANDER Caught in the act! Curtis Arnold’s slick editing exposed as his own footage blows him up big time
Tragic Crash Claims Two Lives in East Dorset
TRIBUTES PAID Tragic Crash Claims Two Lives in East Dorset
Grimsby Groomer Jailed for Horrific Child Sex Crimes
PREDATOR Grimsby Groomer Jailed for Horrific Child Sex Crimes
Eurotunnel Delays: One-Hour Wait at Folkestone Due to Technical Issue
LONG DELAYS Hours of Delays Hit Channel Tunnel Passengers Between Calais and Folkestone
Child Assault at Balham Station: Police Hunt Woman Seen in Shocking Incident
STATION ATTACK Child Assault at Balham Station: Police Hunt Woman Seen in Shocking Incident
Parliament Sealed Off After Security Alert in London
Parliament Sealed Off After Security Alert in London
Chaos at York Christmas Market as Man Attacks Three Police Officers
MARKET BRAWL Chaos at York Christmas Market as Man Attacks Three Police Officers

More From UKNIP

Chaos at HMP Bronzefield: Protest Turns Violent
VIOLENT DISORDER Chaos at HMP Bronzefield: Protest Turns Violent
Sohail Ahmed Jailed for Glasgow Abduction and Sexual Assault
Sohail Ahmed Jailed for Glasgow Abduction and Sexual Assault
Man Jailed for Murder After Brutal Willesden Green Stabbing
FATAL ATTACK Man Jailed for Murder After Brutal Willesden Green Stabbing
Feltham Duo Jailed After High Wycombe Drug and Knife Sting
SPEEDY ARREST Feltham Duo Jailed After High Wycombe Drug and Knife Sting