Police have charged a man accused of backing the October 7 Hamas attacks during a demo in Swiss Cottage.

Mohamed Hassn Faces Serious Charges

Mohamed Hassn, 27, aka Mohamed Al-Mail, from Stanmore, has been charged with intentionally causing racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress. The charges fall under Section 4A of the Public Order Act 1998 and Section 31 of the Crime and Disorder Act 1998.

Incident Caught on Camera Sparks Investigation

The alleged offence happened during a protest in Swiss Cottage on 20 September 2024. Video footage of the incident was shared online, prompting police to launch an investigation. Hassn was arrested the next day and later released on bail.

Persistent Investigation Leads to Charges

Earlier this year, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) twice decided not to take action. But police kept pushing, challenging the CPS decisions until charges were secured.

Hassn is set to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 19 January 2026.