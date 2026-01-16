A man has been charged in connection with the baffling disappearance of Craig Hurcombe.

Michael Bretton Faces Murder and Stalking Charges

Michael Bretton, 40, from Armoury Road, Shaftesbury, Dorset, now faces serious charges. He is charged with murder and one count of stalking involving fear of violence against a woman.

Bretton was remanded in custody and is set to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court today, Friday 16 January.

Human Remains Found in Gurney Slade

Police have discovered human remains during searches in the Roemead Road area of Gurney Slade. The remains are believed to be those of missing Craig Hurcombe, 40, from Wiltshire.

Formal identification is still awaited. Craig’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported through this devastating time.

Police Pay Tribute to Hurcombe Family