Man Charged Over Dawn Armed Robbery in Bletchley

Wayne Thomas, 33, from Ennerdale Close, Bletchley, has been charged following a brazen robbery at a local store.

Details of the Incident

The shocking robbery took place just before 6am on Wednesday, 17 December 2025, at the Co-operative store on Water Eaton Road, Bletchley. Thomas faces two counts of robbery, two counts of assault causing actual bodily harm, and possession of an imitation firearm during the offence.

Arrest and Court Appearance

Thomas was arrested the same evening and appeared in Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court today, Friday, 19 December 2025. He was remanded in custody and is due back in court at Aylesbury Crown Court on 19 January 2025.

Second Suspect Released on Bail

A second man, 46, from Milton Keynes, was also arrested but has since been released on conditional police bail while investigations continue.