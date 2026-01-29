A 24-year-old man is set to face court over a fatal smash on Leeds’ outer ring road.

Fatal Collision on A6120

Marcio Domingos, from South Farm Road, Leeds, has been charged following a tragic crash in Meanwood on 29 September 2023.

He faces two counts of causing death by dangerous driving after the deaths of teenagers Polite Moyo, 18, and Mayar Eldessouky, 19. He is also charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Court Date Set for February

Domingos is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 13 February, to face the charges.