Watch Live

HAMMER ATTACK Man Charged Over Hammer Attack in Sevenoaks Burglary

  • Updated: 13:34
  • , 5 January 2026
East London Court Round-Up: Drug, Theft and Assault Cases Heard at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court

A man has been charged following a violent burglary in Sevenoaks that left a victim battered and threatened. The shocking incident took place on Seal street/" title="High Street" rel="nofollow">High Street on the evening of Saturday, 27 December 2025.

Victim Attacked with Hammer During Home Invasion

The victim, a man in his 40s, was assaulted with a hammer after several men broke into his home. The intruders also threatened him before damaging his mobile phone and stealing cash and a valuable chain.

Three Arrested as Police Crack Down

Police launched an investigation and arrested three men—one known to the victim—on 29 and 30 December. Numan Ahmed, 36, from Sandgate Road, Folkestone, faces multiple charges including aggravated burglary and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Ahmed was remanded to Sevenoaks MagistratesCourt and given conditional bail ahead of a hearing at Maidstone crown-court/" title="Crown Court" rel="nofollow">Crown Court on 26 January 2026. Two other men, aged 29 from Tonbridge and 25 from Barking, Essex, have also been released on conditional bail pending further inquiries.

Recommended for you

Man Charged After Daring Escape From HMP Leyhill
DAY IN COURT Man Charged After Daring Escape From HMP Leyhill
Armed Police Respond to Serious Stabbing on Brandon Estate in Southeast London
TWO INJURED Shooting Sparks Major Emergency Response in Bexleyheath
Withernsea Sea Search Called Off After Day-Long Rescue Effort
TEEN STILL MISSING Withernsea Sea Search Called Off After Day-Long Rescue Effort
LIFE CHANGING M2 Shut Both Ways After Car and Motorbike Smash Near Sittingbourne

Must READ

Claim First or Fix First? A Practical Guide to Car Service and Insurance in the UAE
Claim First or Fix First? A Practical Guide to Car Service and Insurance in the UAE
Heroic Coastguard Saves Dog Plunged Off Sussex Cliff
CLIFF HORROR Heroic Coastguard Saves Dog Plunged Off Sussex Cliff
Police Hunt Gang After Brutal Attack at Bank Tube Station
BRUTAL ATTACK Police Hunt Gang After Brutal Attack at Bank Tube Station
Urgent: Missing Woman in Salisbury
BRING HER HOME Urgent: Missing Woman in Salisbury
Tragic End for Dog in Frozen Painswick Park Pond
TRAGIC NEWS Tragic End for Dog in Frozen Painswick Park Pond
UK Gambling Regulators Announce Plans to Improve Player Safeguards This Year
UK Gambling Regulators Announce Plans to Improve Player Safeguards This Year

BREAKING

Truck Hits Elephant Near Khao Yai National Park, Driver Critically Injured
Government Pushes Responsible Gambling in UK Casinos
Government Pushes Responsible Gambling in UK Casinos
Hero Grandad, Mum and Daughter Drown in Horror Yorkshire Beach Tragedy
TRAGIC END Hero Grandad, Mum and Daughter Drown in Horror Yorkshire Beach Tragedy
Appeal for Witnesses After Concern for Welfare Incident at Dinton Pastures

BREAKING

CHILD MAY BE MISSING Appeal for Witnesses After Concern for Welfare Incident at Dinton Pastures

More For You

Search Halted Overnight on River Teifi for Missing Man
RESCUED TURN TO RECOVERY OPERATION Search Halted Overnight on River Teifi for Missing Man
South Devon Gas Outage Hits Thousands
NO GAS South Devon Gas Outage Hits Thousands
OnlyFans Teen Star Sparks Outrage With $3.4M New Year Splash
OUTRAGE OnlyFans Teen Star Sparks Outrage With $3.4M New Year Splash
Worthing Family Left Homeless After Devastating New Year’s Day Fire
HOME GUTTED BY BLAZE Worthing Family Left Homeless After Devastating New Year’s Day Fire

More From UK News in Pictures

Leeds Fan Dies After Medical Emergency Before Man Utd Clash
Leeds Fan Dies After Medical Emergency Before Man Utd Clash
BMW Fails to Stop, Crashes into Range Rover on A27 Near Brighton
HIT AND RUN CHASE BMW Fails to Stop, Crashes into Range Rover on A27 Near Brighton
Firefighters Injured After Fire Engines Collide on Farringdon Road London
BROKEN BONES Six Firefighters Injured After Fire Engines Collide on Farringdon Road London
80 Dead in Daring US Raid to Nab Venezuelan Leader Maduro
FALL OUT 80 Dead in Daring US Raid to Nab Venezuelan Leader Maduro
BRUTAL KNIFE ATTACK Edgware Road Horror: Triple Stabbing Leaves One Fighting for Life
Mother and Teen Daughter Swept Out to Sea: Tragic Names and Hero’s Final Act Revealed

BREAKING

LOST TO THE SEA Mother and Teen Daughter Swept Out to Sea: Tragic Names and Hero’s Final Act Revealed
What Is Custom SharePoint Development and How Businesses Use It
What Is Custom SharePoint Development and How Businesses Use It
Two Men Held Over Chadwell Heath Shooting
CHAOS HITS LONDON Two Shootings and Stabbings Leave Five Hospitalised
Tribute to ‘Hero’ Mark Ratcliffe, 67, Who Drowned Saving Strangers in Withernsea
"TRIBUTE TO A HERO" Tribute to ‘Hero’ Mark Ratcliffe, 67, Who Drowned Saving Strangers in Withernsea
Two dead Third in Hospitial after Iwade Horror Crash
ROLLOVER Two dead Third in Hospitial after Iwade Horror Crash
Urgent: Missing Teen Ruby Vanishes in Gravesend
FIND RUBY Urgent: Missing Teen Ruby Vanishes in Gravesend
M20 Closed in Both Directions Due to Road Traffic Collision and Animals on the Network
DOUBLE FATAL Two Killed in Iwade Collision near Sittingbourne in Kent
Man in His 50s Found with Serious Head Injury in Benson
SHOOT OUT Attempted Murder Investigation Under Way After Man Shot in Bexleyheath
Woman Shot with Air Rifle in Chadwell Heath – Two Men Arrested
SHOOTING SHOCKER Two Men Bailed After Chadwell Heath Shooting Shock
Teenager Dies in Shocking Manchester Road Crash
FATAL CRASH Teenager Dies in Shocking Manchester Road Crash
M2 closed after life-changing collision involving Tesla and motorcycle near Medway Services
POLICE PROBE M2 closed after Fatal collision involving Tesla and motorcycle near Medway Services

More From UKNIP

Man pleads guilty to terrifying knife attack at Bognor Regis station
KNIFE ATTACK Man pleads guilty to terrifying knife attack at Bognor Regis station
Police Appeal for Witnesses After Fatal A12 Collision in Boreham
FATAL MULTI VEHICLE COLLISION Tragedy on A120: Man Dies in Hit-and-Run Near Coggeshall
Up to 40cm Blankets Britain as Amber Warnings Hit
SNOW JOKE Arctic Snowstorm Set to Paralyse Britain This Weekend
RAF and French Jets Team Up to Smash ISIS Weapons Den in Syria
SMASHED RAF and French Jets Team Up to Smash ISIS Weapons Den in Syria
error: Content is protected !!