A man has been charged following a violent burglary in Sevenoaks that left a victim battered and threatened. The shocking incident took place on Seal street/" title="High Street" rel="nofollow">High Street on the evening of Saturday, 27 December 2025.

Victim Attacked with Hammer During Home Invasion

The victim, a man in his 40s, was assaulted with a hammer after several men broke into his home. The intruders also threatened him before damaging his mobile phone and stealing cash and a valuable chain.

Three Arrested as Police Crack Down

Police launched an investigation and arrested three men—one known to the victim—on 29 and 30 December. Numan Ahmed, 36, from Sandgate Road, Folkestone, faces multiple charges including aggravated burglary and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Ahmed was remanded to Sevenoaks Magistrates’ Court and given conditional bail ahead of a hearing at Maidstone crown-court/" title="Crown Court" rel="nofollow">Crown Court on 26 January 2026. Two other men, aged 29 from Tonbridge and 25 from Barking, Essex, have also been released on conditional bail pending further inquiries.