Police have charged a man following the sexual assault of a hotel worker at Highfield House Hotel in Southampton.

Incident Reported Days After Assault

The assault took place on Friday, January 16, but was only reported on Monday morning, January 19. Officers rushed to the scene, gathering statements and quickly nabbing the suspect.

Suspect Held and Due in Court

Melaku Gebresembet, 23, from Highfield Lane, Southampton, has been charged with sexual assault. The Ethiopian national is now behind bars and set to appear at Southampton Magistrates’ Court on January 21.