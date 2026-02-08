Watch Live

Man Charged Over Shocking String of Sex Attacks Spanning 16 Years

  • Updated: 21:01
  • , 8 February 2026

A 58-year-old man has been hit with 33 sex offence charges relating to attacks on women and girls across south London, some dating back to 2003.

Adebayo Adeyemi Faces Serious Allegations

Adebayo Adeyemi, from Dartford, Kent, is charged with six counts of rape, one attempted rape, 21 sexual assaults, four indecent assaults, and one assault, police confirmed.

All five alleged victims are female, with offences said to have taken place between 2003 and 2019.

First Arrested in 2020, Court Date Set

Adeyemi was first arrested on October 20, 2020. He is due to appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Monday, February 9.

