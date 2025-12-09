Man Charged Over Shocking Teen Rape Allegations in Bolton

Sultani Bakatash, 28, an Afghan national, faces serious charges after allegedly attacking two underage girls in Bolton.
Grim Allegations Surface After Weekend Arrest
- Two counts of rape of girls under 16
- One count of sexual assault
- One count of assault by penetration
Bakatash was arrested in the early hours of Sunday, December 7, after claims of rape at a flat in Middle Hulton.
Now Behind Bars, Court Appearance Imminent
He has been remanded in custody and is due before Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court on Tuesday, December 9.