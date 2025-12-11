A 37-year-old man has been charged following reports of inappropriate behaviour towards a teenage girl in Canterbury.

Alleged Incident on St George’s Street

Kent Police acted after receiving a report on the evening of Wednesday, 3 December 2025. The alleged sexual offence reportedly occurred earlier that day in the St George’s Street area. Officers launched an immediate investigation and arrested a suspect the next day.

Dunstan Edwards Held on Sexual Touching Charge

Dunstan Edwards, from Spring Lane, Canterbury, was charged with sexual touching. He appeared at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 6 December, where he was remanded in custody.

Next Court Hearing Scheduled

The case is set to return to Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 11 December for the next hearing.